Superstar QB Justin Fields commits to Georgia

Justin Fields, the top dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2018 and among the best high school players in the nation, committed to Georgia Friday in a video produced by CBS Sports.

Fields, who had previously committed to Penn State, was considered the nation’s top uncommitted player.

For his part, Georgia coach Kirby Smart seemed pretty excited about Fields’ decision.

✔️Accuracy

✔️Arm Strength

✔️Speed

✔️Leadership

✔️homeGrown Go Dawgs!! pic.twitter.com/q1LAYmtfvC — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) October 6, 2017

A star at Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.), Fields is a five-star prospect.

Fields was both a preseason American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection and placed on the midseason watch list for ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year.