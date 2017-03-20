Superstar seventh-grader Jarace Walker facing life-changing decision

The junior high kids rose from their bleacher seats in hopes of seeing magic.

Their classmate dribbled free down the right side of the court — looking as if he might take off and soar to the basket and do the unthinkable.

The way college players and pros do on ESPN highlights.

The way some high school stars do.

But a seventh-grader?

“Dunk it!”

The kids yelled almost in unison that afternoon in the Susquehannock High gym.

At the last moment, though, 6-foot-2 Jarace Walker simply laid the ball in the hoop. And his buddies sat down with a few groans.

Why didn’t he dunk like before, that confident one-handed jam that stunned the crowd not once but twice? Or even the time he threw down with two hands after his coach chided him during an AAU game?

Asked about it later, Jarace smiled and answered politely, a bit shyly. He simply didn’t like his angle on his approach.

There certainly will be plenty of time for dunking for this 13-year-old who already is being sought after like most will never know.

Soon enough, he and his family must make a most difficult, even life-changing decision.

He either will attempt to resurrect a long-dormant Susquehannock (Glen Rock, Pa.) program, in part by leading others around him, as he attempts to earn a scholarship to the college of his choice.

Or he will leave his family, friends and school behind, in a sense.

Because some of the most prestigious high school programs in the country are calling less than an hour away.

The first thing his mother noticed were his hands.

While Marcia Walker’s fourth child, and her only son, weighed just a bit over 7 pounds at birth, his hands seemed to be misplaced, they were so large.

So it was not surprising when Jarace began to grow like corn after a June rainstorm, his coordination sprouting right along with him.

His father, from the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent, stands 6-4 and says his sisters are only an inch shorter. Jarace’s mother, from Guyana, is 5-11 and a former track and field standout in high school.

One of his sisters, Sherelle, starred in volleyball at Susquehannock and then played for the University of Maryland-Baltimore County. Another, Jaden, is a standout for the Warriors girls’ district title basketball team.

Jarace excelled even more quickly. Susquehannock coaches remember him in first and second grade towering over his classmates and dribbling the ball for hours at a time around his neighborhood. Now, some say the seventh-grader is good enough to be a varsity starter, if PIAA rules allowed it.

He not only is the tallest player on the court during ninth-grade games, he usually is the best passer and 3-point shooter and a fierce shot-blocker. He wears size 15 shoes and runs the court fluidly on a frame that continues to grow.

Despite his size, ball-handling may be his most impressive skill, said Tony Miller, who coaches his school team.

And, always, it seems, he is playing basketball, whether it’s practicing with his sister’s team or playing pickup games with the varsity boys. On weekends, he stars for elite AAU and Premier Youth Basketball League teams around Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Even at his New Freedom home, he works by himself on nearly eight-foot hoops in the living room and his bedroom.

Though still 18 months from high school, he is beginning to become a desired commodity. Online basketball sites rank him among the Top 10 seventh-grade prospects in the country.