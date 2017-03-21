Supporters cite 'crybaby parents' as reason behind ouster of legendary Garden City (N.Y.) baseball coach Rich Smith

Garden City is one of the most tony communities in the metropolitan New York region, so it’s no surprise that parents there are very involved in the management of their childrens’ extra curricular activities. That they would push out a longtime, legendary baseball coach might be a bit more curious, particularly when some of those parents are old enough to have experienced the coaches themselves … as athletes.

As reported by the New York Post, Rick Smith was the coach at Garden City for 50 years, dating back to 1957. He’s one of the nation’s longest tenured baseball coaches, or at least he was until he was unceremoniously dumped in June. The operative word in that prior sentence is, “dumped,” as Smith wasn’t just told to walk away or, better yet, handed a celebratory gold watch on the occasion of his retirement.

Rather, Smith didn’t have any plans to go anywhere. He wanted to continue competing at Garden City and helping teenagers learn to play the best baseball they can. Now he’s filed an age discrimination lawsuit in a Brooklyn federal court which cites that the entire justification for his termination was cooked up by Garden City school district athletic director Dawn Cerrone, who reportedly pulled existing and former Garden City players out of classes, then asked them to produce damaging letters against the coach.

Those letters were then reportedly used as part of a dossier that was allegedly deployed by Cerrone when she cited “extreme and unusual circumstances” as a justification to terminate Smith’s employment with the district.

That not only upset Smith, it upset a strong majority of the Garden City baseball community, which has since rallied behind the coach and insisted that Garden City officials review his status. More than 13,000 have signed a petition demanding his reinstatement since his suspension, with some more aggressive than others in expressing their displeasure at what is assumed to have been Smith’s undoing.

“Just because some spoiled brat who has gotten [his] way ever since conception has hurt [feelings] and cries about not being on the field playing should put on their big-girl panties/big-boy undies and learn a lesson,” one signer wrote on .