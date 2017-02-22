Surging Eaton Rapids girls hoops tops Mason

MASON – Defense has been one of the top priorities all season for Anne-Marie Wright and the Eaton Rapids girls basketball team.

It’s one of the things coach Becky Sutton stresses for her program.

And Wright and the Greyhounds have worked hard to make things difficult for opposing teams all season.

That formula worked again Tuesday for Eaton Rapids, which continued its late-season surge with a 41-31 nonleague road victory over Mason.

The win was the seventh in nine games for the Greyhounds, who improved to 11-8. And Wright believes getting results on defense has a played a part in that success.

“I also feel like we’re coming together and playing together,” said Wright, who tied the school record for made 3-pointers by knocking down three Tuesday. “Our chemistry is finally coming together and people are knocking down important shots for us. We’re just playing all-around good basketball.”

Sutton is pleased with how her team has put things together with the state tournament set to begin next week and her team looking to win another Class B district title and more.

“We talk about it all year,” Sutton said. “It’s not that (winning) the league isn’t a goal of ours, but quite honestly no matter how you do in the league, everybody gets a chance going into districts. Getting to our peak right around last week and this week and going into districts – that’s our goal the entire season.

“Everything we do is working up towards hitting that peak. We’re ready to roll. We’re playing our best basketball right now and that’s our goal.”

A strong third quarter and limiting Mason standout Autumn Kissman to nine points were keys in the Greyhounds’ latest victory. Eaton Rapids outscored the Bulldogs (11-8) 10-2 during the opening four-plus minutes of the second half to gain control of a game that was tied at the half.

“They are a good team,” said Mason coach Jen Walkington, whose team entered Tuesday having won three of its last four games. “They worked really hard on the boards. I’m sure they outrebounded us. I feel like we didn’t play hard enough to win this game. We missed quite a few shots inside, we didn’t box out well, we didn’t rebound well. That’s the difference when you play a team like that that’s good and well coached.”

