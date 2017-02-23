Suring advances by topping Lena

SURING – The Suring girls basketball team advanced to the next round of the WIAA Regionals with a 51-33 win over M&O Conference rival Lena Tuesday night.

Jenna Reed led all scorers, tallying 16 points for Suring. Katie Stegeman and Wylee Van Bellinger each added nine points for Suring and Courtney Heimerl had seven.

For Lena, Maddy Herald registered seven points, while Brooke Peterson scored six.

Lena…14 19 – 33

Suring…19 32 – 51

LENA – Slempkes 1, Sylvester 3, B. Dolota 2, Hodkiewicz 4, Herald 7, J. Dolota 2, Huberty 4, Demmith 4, Peterson 6. 3-pt: None. FT: 7-13. F: 18.

SURING – Stegeman 9, Seppel 5, Heimerl 7, Van Bellinger 9, Reed 16, Sleeter 4, Sepulueda 1. 3-pt: Van Bellinger 1, Sleeter 4. FT: 17-29. F: 17.

Kaukauna 65,

G.B. West 47

GREEN BAY – The Wildcats season came to an end with a home playoff loss.

Jazz Koeller dropped a game-high 24 points for West. Julia Verhaagh totaled 10 points and Antonia King had five for the Wildcats.

Claire Engmann led Kaukauna, scoring 22 points and Keira Nennig scored 11.

Kaukauna…38 27 – 65

G.B. West…28 19 – 47

KAUKAUNA – Nennig 11, Isselman 6, Rodriguez 2, Albrecht 2, Evers 9, Brochtrup 6, Verhasselt 5, Mand 2, Engmann 22. 3-pt: Nennig 1, Brochtrup 1. FT: 21-26. F: 15.

G.B. WEST – Koeller 24, King 5, Verhaagh 10, Allen 3, Cornelius 4. 3-pt: Koeller 3, King 1, Verhaagh 2. FT: 9-16. F: 18.

Elcho 64, STAA 31

ELCHO – Millie Benson scored a team-high 15 points, but STAA fell in the playoff matchup Tuesday night.

Halle Beranek added six points for STAA, while both Michelle Kallestad and Gabrielle Beranek scored five points.

Grace Palubicki led Elcho with 16 points, while Katie Slowik tallied 12.

STAA…17 14 – 31

Elcho…42 22 – 64

STAA – H. Beranek 6, Kallestad 5, Benson 15, G. Beranek 5. 3-pt: Kallestad 1, Benson 2, G. Beranek 1. FT: 3-5. F: 13.

ELCHO – J. Slowik 11, K. Slowik 12, Deramur 4, Morrison 2, Siebers 4, Palubicki 16, Asbach 8, Novak 7. 3-pt: K. Slowik 2, Palubicki 1. FT: 9-15. F: 11.