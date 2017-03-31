Suspended Fla. boys basketball coach arrested on fraud, grand theft charges

A Tallahassee, Fla., boys basketball coach who had been placed on administrative leave in January was arrested Thursday.

Lincoln boys basketball coach Dimitric Salter is in jail and facing three separate charges, according to the daily booking report from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office obtained by Tallahassee’s WTXL.

RELATED: Lincoln basketball coach Salters suspended

According to the booking report, Salter is charged with fraud, grand theft and uttering.

#BREAKING Suspended Lincoln basketball coach Dimitric Salters has been arrested and charged with three different crimes. pic.twitter.com/eaCidimjPU — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) March 31, 2017

Chris Petley, the communications manager for Leon County Schools, released this statement to WTXL:

“After an extensive internal investigation by Leon County School’s Safety and Security Officers, Dimitric Salters has been arrested and charged with grand theft, uttering and scheme to defraud. The case has been turned over to the State Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Mr. Salters was placed on admin leave in January. He has been an employee of LCS for the previous three years. Prior to that he was employed at East Gadsden High School.”

Salters’ January suspension came during an investigation into financial irregularities.

According to court documents obtained by Tallahassee’s WCTV, Lincoln principal Dr. Allen Burch found financial irregularities in January that included an unauthorized bank account for much of the team’s finances. Burch told authorities that he also received an anonymous tip about players not receiving items, such as shoes and shirts, that the school had paid for.

Court documents show that an investigation by the school revealed that Salters authorized three parents to form a checking account at Capital City Bank in which PayPal transactions, checks, and money orders were deposited as part of an unauthorized fee to parents of $500 per player.

Investigators told WCTV that Salters also deposited parent payments and money orders into his personal account at Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union. That included two payments made to Lincoln High School totaling $4,175.

The district’s internal auditor told WCTV that an audit of school and bank records revealed a loss of more than $13,000 in connection with Salters illegally depositing checks and money orders that weren’t intended for his use.

With Salters absent for the postseason, Lincoln (24-4) reached Florida’s class 8A state title game before falling to Tampa’s Sickles, 51-45.