Swartos named SDHSAA executive director

The South Dakota High School Activities Association has chosen McCook Central superintendent Dan Swartos as its next executive director.

The SDHSAA board of directors made a motion to hire Swartos to replace Wayne Carney, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Assistant director John Krogstrand said that a subcommittee has been formed to work out contract details.

The 36-year-old Swartos was one of three finalists for the position, with Avon superintendent Tom Culver and Aberdeen Central principal Jason Uttermark also considered. He will begin his duties on July 1.

Carney, a former Washington High athletic director, joined the SDHSAA in 2001 and announced his pending retirement last June.