Sweet 16 preview | Elliott County-Collins

GAME 7: ELLIOTT COUNTY VS. COLLINS, 6:30 P.M. THURSDAY

ELLIOTT COUNTY

* Coach: Greg Adkins.

* Record: 26-3.

* Nickname: Lions.

* Location: Sandy Hook.

* Region: 16th.

* Enrollment: 332.

* Litkenhous Rating: 82.9.

* Sweet 16 trips: Sixth (3-5).

* Last trip to State: 2016 (lost to Bowling Green 75-59 in first round).

* What to look for: The Lions won the 16th Region for the third straight season thanks to a pair of overtime victories. They beat Boyd County 73-69 in the semifinals and West Carter 77-71 in the final. Elliott County is a good shooting team. The Lions shoot 48.5 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3-point range, and 69.2 percent from the free-throw line. The Lions start three sophomores and two Porters (Chase and Austin). “This has been a special group of kids that has learned a lot of things and improved over the course of the year and have been fortunate to win games during the process,” Adkins said. “With only two starters (back) from last year’s team we have been able to integrate several new guys who have gained a lot of experience as we have gone through the season. There’s not anything overly impressive with us physically, with no starter over 6-1, but we are an extremely fundamental team that passes the ball exceptionally well (averaging 16 assists per game).” Elliott County is once again the smallest school in the field.

* Key player: Sophomore guard Korbin Spencer averaged 23 points per game in the 16th Region Tournament and was named the tourney MVP for the second straight year.

* Coach-speak: “The keys for us heading into the Sweet 16 are rebounding and great transition defense,” Adkins said. “We feel that if we can do those things well our offense will find itself over 32 minutes.”

STARTERS

3-Chase Porter

6-1, Sr., 15.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 7 apg

4-Gage Evans

5-9, So., 9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

12-Korbin Spencer

6-1, So., 22.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 5 apg

20-Tanner Dickerson

5-7, So., 14.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg

31-Austin Porter

5-9, Sr., 4.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg

KEY RESERVES

30-Kole Whitley

5-5, Fr., 1.7 ppg, 0.9 rpg

33-Gavin Fannin

6-0, Jr., 2.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg

COLLINS

* Coach: Chris Gaither.

* Record: 23-12.

* Nickname: Titans.

* Location: Shelbyville.

* Region: Eighth.

* Enrollment: 1,085.

* Litkenhous Rating: 81.5.

* Sweet 16 trips: Second (0-1).

* Last trip to State: 2015 (lost to Owensboro 55-38 in first round).

* What to look for: The Titans lost eight of their final 12 games of the regular season, when they were bitten by an injury bug. They began the postseason healthy but then fell to Anderson County (53-44) in the 30th District final, before winning three straight in the Eighth Region Tournament. In its four postseason victories Collins has allowed only 50.5 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field. “(We have) a disciplined defense and a group of kids who share the ball and work well together on offense,” Gaither said. Freshman guard Dayvion McKnight helped spark the Titans’ regional run, averaging 12.7 points per game.

* Key players: Charlie Cochran and Dominique Turner. The senior frontline tandem, who both garnered All-Eighth Region honors, combine to average 26.8 points and 13.8 rebounds per game and shoot 56.2 percent from the field.

* Coach-speak: “We have to continue to build offense off of our defense,” Gaither said. “Since we have returned everyone from injuries we have not yet played up to our highest level on the offensive end. We have a size advantage on most teams in the state, so we must use our length and size.”

STARTERS

1-Jacob Feltner

5-11, Jr., 10.5 ppg, 0.7 rpg

12-Nick Fort

6-5, Jr., 9.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg

20-Dayvion McKnight

5-10, Fr., 7.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg

24-Charlie Cochran

6-4, Sr., 15.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg

35-Dominique Turner

6-5, Sr., 11.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg

KEY RESERVES

10-Marcellus Vail

6-1, Fr., 4.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg

32-Nick Eades

5-11, Jr., 2.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg

25-Kyle Perdue

6-1, Jr., 2.5 ppg, 0.8 rpg

-Josh Cook