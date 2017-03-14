Sweet 16 preview | Scott-Harlan County

GAME 3: SCOTT VS. HARLAN COUNTY, 6:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY

SCOTT

* Coach: Steve Fromeyer

* Record: 21-12.

* Nickname: Eagles.

* Location: Taylor Mill.

* Region: 10th

* Enrollment: 966.

* Litkenhous Rating: 81.1.

* Sweet 16 trips: Second (0-1).

* Last trip to State: 1989 (lost to Wayne County 65-61 in first round).

* What to look for: The Eagles will try to make it a full-court game. Scott doesn’t have a starter taller than 6-1, so the Eagles want to spread the floor for senior guard Jake Ohmer, who loves to drive to the basket. “We’re a gritty, scrappy little team,” Fromeyer said.

* Key player: The Eagles feature the leading scorer in this year’s tourney in Ohmer (27.1 ppg), who has committed to play at the University of the Cumberlands. “He’s just a scorer,” Fromeyer said. “The big thing about Jake is he’s a winner.” Ohmer is hitting 53.3 percent of his shots (283 of 531) and 85.8 percent at the free-throw line. He has 64 3-pointers. In a thrilling 78-77 win over 30-win Campbell County in the regional final, Ohmer scored 30 points.

* Coach-speak: The Eagles will start five guards, but don’t let their size fool you. “Actually, we’re a pretty athletic team,” Fromeyer said.

STARTERS

00-Chad Ohmer

5-8, So., 8.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg

22-Jake Ohmer

6-0, Sr., 27.1. ppg, 8.1 rpg

3-Tim Jolley

6-1, Sr., 7.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg

5-Nelson Perrin

5-9, Jr., 8.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg

20-Jaycob Pouncy

6-0, Jr., 6.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg

KEY RESERVES

25-Andrew Dixon

6-3, Sr., 1.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg

24-Vincent Dumlao

6-1, Sr., 6.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg

HARLAN COUNTY

* Coach: Michael Jones.

* Record: 31-3.

* Nickname: Black Bears.

* Location: Harlan.

* Region: 13th.

* Enrollment: 1,055.

* Litkenhous Rating: 84.3.

* Sweet 16 trips: First.

* Last trip to State: None.

* What to look for: The Black Bears, who will be making their first trip to the Sweet 16, love to spread out the floor. They have a couple of solid scorers in Cameron Carmical (19.6 ppg) and Treyce Spurlock (15.5). Both are four-year starters. “We get up and down the floor and try to score in transition,” said coach Michael Jones, who played in the Sweet 16 for his father at Clay County. “We’re blessed to have two kids who can really score.” Jones is hoping to have the services of 6-foot junior guard Drew Nolan, who is recovering from an ankle injury. With Nolan in the lineup, the Black Bears are 31-0.

* Key player: On the offensive end, the Black Bears will lean on senior Carmical. “He’s an intelligent kid,” Jones said. Carmical, who scored a 32 on ACT, is being recruited by Transylvania, Centre and others. “He’s special,” Jones said. “He has a way of getting to the basket.”

* Coach-speak: “There is an excitement and a buzz here to be in the state tournament,” said Jones, whose father took seven teams to the Sweet 16 at Clay County and Harlan High. “It’s very humbling.”

STARTERS

4-Cameron Carmical

5-11, Sr., 19.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg

5-Andrew Creech

5-6, Jr., 6.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg

14-Treyce Spurlock

6-6, Sr., 15.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg

21-Tyrese Simmons

5-11, Jr., 9.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg

42-David Turner

6-1, Sr., 5.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg

KEY RESERVES

11-Drew Nolan

6-0, Jr., 8.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg

12-Gabe Price

5-8, Jr., 1.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg

-Kenzie Winstead