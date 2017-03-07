Sweet 16 | Simon Kenton vs. Paintsville

GAME 7: SIMON KENTON VS. PAINTSVILLE, 6:30 P.M. THURSDAY

SIMON KENTON

* Coach: Jeff Stowers.

* Record: 27-6.

* Nickname: Pioneers.

* Location: Independence.

* Region: Eighth.

* Enrollment: 1,772.

* Litkenhous Rating: 113.5 (No. 3 in state).

* Sweet 16 trips: Fourth (1-3).

* Last trip to State: 2015 (lost to Green County 52-43 in first round).

* What to look for: Simon Kenton may have one of the deeper squads in the tournament as coach Jeff Stowers said he’s not afraid to play up to 10 kids. These Pioneers also won’t have very far to travel. It’s only a 20-minute trip from the school to BB&T Arena, meaning the kids will go to class every day and sleep in their own beds, Stowers said.

* Key player: The Pioneers are led by junior Ally Niece, who leads the team in scoring and rebounding while also being second in the state in free-throw shooting (88.4 percent). However, her biggest asset according to Stowers is her intellect. “She knows the game,” he said. “She’s learned this year to get everybody involved, and she knows when to take over a game.” Niece has committed to Northern Kentucky.

* Coach-speak: “Everything was hinged on the loss to Trimble (County in last year’s regional final). That was our sole focus – to get better, not have a moment where we let down and play up to our ability. That was basically the whole season.”

STARTERS

23-Kendyl Gilliam

5-4, Sr., 4.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg

24-Bailee Harney

5-9, Jr., 8.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg

25-Ally Niece

5-8, Jr., 18.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg

22-Shelby Harmeyer

5-10, Jr., 10.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg

41-Madi Meier

6-2, Sr., 9.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg

KEY RESERVES

15-Maggie Jones

5-6, Fr., 7.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg

21-Morgan Stamper

5-9, Fr., 5.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg

30-Megan Buckner

6-0, Jr., 2.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg

PAINTSVILLE

* Coach: Les Trimble.

* Record: 28-4.

* Nickname: Tigers.

* Location: Paintsville.

* Region: 15th.

* Enrollment: 224.

* Litkenhous Rating: 88.7.

* Sweet 16 trips: Fourth (3-3).

* Last trip to State: 1932 (Lost to Woodburn 25-20 in the final).

* What to look for: It took 85 years, but Paintsville is back in the Sweet 16 under first-year coach Les Trimble, who formerly coached the boys’ team at Johnson Central and served as an assistant to the Tigers’ boys team last season. The Tigers avenged a loss to Johnson Central in the 57th District final to earn their ticket to Highland Heights, one of two close wins they earned in the tournament. They also have some size on the bench in Eleanora Lanzani, an exchange student from Italy. With just two seniors on the roster, Trimble’s young Tigers could be primed to be state tournament contenders in the years to come.

* Key player: The Tigers, despite their youth, already have three 1,000-point scorers on their team. Their catalyst is Elizabeth Williams, who has been playing varsity ball since the seventh grade. She made the game-winning shot with 9 seconds left in the Tigers’ 46-45 victory over Shelby Valley in the regional quarterfinals. “When she’s playing well, we’re usually playing well because she just makes us go,” Trimble said.

* Coach-speak: “We feel like if we can win that game (against Simon Kenton), we got a shot at getting to the Final Four because we think they’re a Final Four-type team. We’re the underdogs, there’s no doubt about it. We have to play tougher and stronger and just have a really good game to compete with them.”

STARTERS

2-Elizabeth Williams

5-6, So., 12.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg

10-Anna Keeton

5-6, So., 12.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg

25-Abby James

5-8, Sr., 7.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg

23-Katelyn Fitch

5-10, So., 4.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg

3-Presley Chirico

5-10, Jr., 12.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg

KEY RESERVES

24-Eleanora Lanzani

6-1, Jr., 9.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg

20-Sonia Williams

5-9, Jr., 1.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg

-Steve Bittenbender