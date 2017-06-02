Sydney McLaughlin breaks world junior record in 400 meter hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin has posted another amazing time.

McLaughlin, the 2016 Olympian from New Jersey’s Union Catholic, finished the 400-meter hurdles in 54.03 seconds to lower her world junior record from 54.15.

RELATED: Is Sydney McLaughlin the most dominant HS athlete since LeBron?

In the process, McLaughlin won her fourth consecutive title in the Non-Public A class at the New Jersey state Group Championships.

54.03 😳 — Sydney McLaughlin (@GoSydGo) June 2, 2017

Her mark of 54.15 was set during the U.S. Olympic Trials last summer.

She also is expected to compete this weekend in the 400 meters in hopes of lowering her state record of 51.87.