Wow, Sydney McLaughlin just keeps setting records

Sydney McLaughlin added the fastest legal time by a high school girl in the 200 meters this year and the New Jersey state mark to her collection of records.

McLaughlin’s time of 22.96 snapped the state record of 22.99 that had stood since 1993 (Wendy Vereen of Trenton).

On the weekend, the 2016 Rio Olympian from Union Catholic in New Jersey set three All Groups meet records — the 400 hurdles, the 400 and the 200.

Her 400 hurdles time of 54.03 broke her own World Junior and American high school mark. Her 400 time of 51.88 was the nation’s fastest this year and just missed her 51.87 from the Meet of Champions.

According to John Mulkeen of the IAAF, her combined time of 105.91 was fourth all time on the world list for the 400/400 hurdles double on the same day.

According to MileSplit, she finished her high school career with state indoor records in the 300 and 400 and state outdoor records in the 200, 400, 300 hurdles and 400 hundreds. She also has four national records — 300 and 400 indoors and 300 and 400 hurdles outdoors.