USA Today Sports

Sydney McLaughlin, MacKenzie Gore named Gatorade Athletes of the Year

Sydney McLaughlin, MacKenzie Gore named Gatorade Athletes of the Year

News

Sydney McLaughlin, MacKenzie Gore named Gatorade Athletes of the Year

Sydney McLaughlin has made history—again.

The track and field standout was named the first two-time Gatorade female Athlete of the Year at an awards ceremony Tuesday in California.

MacKenzie Gore, the No. 3 overall pick in the MLB draft, was named the male winner. Gore was a member of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball first team.

McLaughlin was named the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2016. The 2017 team will be announced later this week.

, , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home