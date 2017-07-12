Sydney McLaughlin, MacKenzie Gore named Gatorade Athletes of the Year

Sydney McLaughlin has made history—again.

The track and field standout was named the first two-time Gatorade female Athlete of the Year at an awards ceremony Tuesday in California.

MacKenzie Gore, the No. 3 overall pick in the MLB draft, was named the male winner. Gore was a member of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball first team.

MacKenzie Gore and Sydney McLaughlin are this year's Gatorade Athletes of the Year! #GatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/bCY4LLJOoA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 12, 2017

McLaughlin was named the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2016. The 2017 team will be announced later this week.