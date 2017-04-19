Syracuse lands commitment from four-star center Tyrone Sampson Jr.

The Syracuse Orange moved into the midwest and stole one of the top prospects from the state of Michigan.

On Tuesday, East English Village Prep (Mich.) center Tyrone Sampson Jr. officially committed to Syracuse. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder chose the Orange ahead of scholarship offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana, Minnesota and a host of others.

Notably, Sampson Jr. is still to receive an offer from in-state powers Michigan or Michigan State, a potential pothole in Syracuse’s currently clear path to gain Sampson Jr.’s signature next February.

That may not be enough in the end, due to Sampson Jr.’s loyalty with the Syracuse coaching staff, which he said had been behind him since the onset of his recruiting.

“Those are my guys, they just make me feel like I’m at home and I will have a great chance to play as a true freshman,” Sampson told 247 Sports. “I just have a great relationship with every coach on the coaching staff.

“Those guys were my first Power Five offer and they always had faith in me.”