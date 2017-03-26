T.J. Pledger, No. 2 all-purpose back, commits to Oklahoma

T.J. Pledger, ranked as the No. 2 all-purpose back in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite, has committed to Oklahoma following an unofficial visit with his parents Saturday.

An Army All-American, Pledger ran for 1,881 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and had 221 receiving yards and two TDs.

Pledger announced he was transferring to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) from Chaminade (West Hills, Calif.) on Christmas Day.

Life Is A Gamble Don't Be Scared To Take That Risk..

110 % Commited To The University Of Oklahoma. 🏴 #STK18 pic.twitter.com/iC0fpjURR1 — TJ Pledger (@uno_tj) March 25, 2017

At 5-8 and 200 pounds, Pledger is a powerful dynamo with the instincts to find the hole, the power and quickness to get through it and then the speed to run away from defenders. He was recently clocked at 4.61 in the 40-yard dash at The Opening Regional, but that is not indicative of how fast he plays.

Pledger had 22 reported offers across the major conferences. Despite being from Southern California, he turned down USC and UCLA for the Sooners.