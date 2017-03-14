Tahj Rice on commitment: Duke offered best combination of education, football

Waggener High defensive lineman Tahj Rice revealed his commitment to play for Duke, opting for the Blue Devils ahead of Louisville, Oregon, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech.

“I felt a real connection with the coaches and the players, and when I went up there, I got to spend some time with the players and they felt like a family, it all felt like a really family-oriented program,” said Rice, who announced his commitment Tuesday morning with a superhero-themed video produced by the Courier-Journal.

“And the education, you just can’t get any better than that unless you go to some Ivy League schools, but the football’s not the same there. So it’s the best education and football program that I can get when you add those together.”

Rice is 6-foot-3, 285-pound four-star recruit with an extensive list of scholarship offers. He helped Waggener to a 6-5 record last fall, and the Wildcats ranked in the top 20 among KHSAA Class 3-A teams in scoring defense (23.5 ppg), scoring margin (9.0), rushing defense (135 ypg) and passing defense (113 ypg). Rice was voted a third-team Courier-Journal All-State selection in 2016.