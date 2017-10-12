Talanoa Hufanga, nation's top-rated athlete, receives Army All-American jersey

Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Oreg.) athlete Talanoa Hufanga received his honorary jersey Thursday at his school as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

Hufanga, a 6-0.5, 193-pound four-star recruit, is rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Oregon and the No. 1 athlete (No. 58 player overall) in the Class of 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite.

While he’s uncommitted, Hufanga recently told The Oregonian he had cut his top six choices to Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Utah. He will visit Nebraska this weekend after already taking official trips to UCLA and Utah.

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.