VIDEO: Central Conn. signee Talek Williams soars to win Iverson Classic dunk contest

Talek Williams, from William Allen High (Allentown, Pa.), was the winner of the dunk contest Thursday night at the inaugural Allen Iverson Roundball Classic, held at Iverson’s former school, Bethel (Hampton, Va.).

As you can see in the video below, Williams — a 6-2 Central Connecticut signee — had no problem getting up and getting creative. That included a pass from the top row of the bleachers that he corralled and dunked.

He earned a perfect score of 50, a 48 and then another 50 from the panel of five judges that included Iverson’s mom, Ann.