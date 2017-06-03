Elite 11 Finals: Tanner McKee, nation's top uncommitted QB, willing to take his time

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — Corona (Calif.) Centennial quarterback Tanner McKee, at lanky 6-feet-6 and sporting a gray and white camouflage Centennial bucket hat, stood out at the Elite 11 Finals.

Something else that stands out about McKee is the fact that he’s the highest-ranked uncommitted quarterback left on the board. McKee’s ranking varies, but not much, ranging from No. 3 to No. 4 among Class of 2018 quarterbacks across the various recruiting websites.

The consensus four-star recruit threw for 3,522 yards and 36 touchdowns and just eight interceptions while completing 72.5 percent of his passes in leading Centennial to an 11-2 record last season. That helps explain an offer list that ranges from Houston to Duke to Stanford and Alabama.

But McKee is in no rush to make a decision, though he says he fields around five texts and two phone calls from college coaches every day.

In fact, he’s rather content in letting the process play itself out in order to make the best football and academic decision for himself.

“The process has been great,” McKee said Friday night. “I’ve loved going around and seeing all the coaches and all the schools and letting things work out.”

Another aspect of McKee’s recruitment that he and potential college coaches are in the process of working out is his plan to take his LDS mission.

“I’m going on my two-year mission straight out of high school,” McKee said. “That’s helping me take some more time because I’m a Class of 2020 guy, so I’m wide open.”

The next step in the process for McKee will be to sit down with his family and cut his list of 20-plus suitors down to a handful.

“Probably in a month or two I’ll cut my list down to a top seven or top five,” he said. “Then right after next season, I’ll commit.”

Centennial coach Matt Logan has to be ecstatic that his quarterback is so laser-focused on the upcoming season, seeing that the Huskies’ schedule includes games against national power IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and fellow Southern California juggernaut Harbor City Narbonne. One of Centennial’s losses last season was a 50-49 heartbreaker to IMG.

Centennial fell one step short of reaching the CIF Southern Section Division I championship game last year, falling to eventual state champion St. John Bosco in a 49-47 thriller.

McKee said his Huskies have plenty of things to work on this summer, but is confident that Centennial will be a title contender once again in 2017.

“We just need to work better as a team and we’re working hard on that,” he said. “We’re in a great division with great competition and it definitely prepares you.”