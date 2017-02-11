Tara Davis sets national indoor long jump record, and her reaction is priceless

Tara Davis, Agoura (Calif.) set the national high school indoor record in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 11 inches, and her reaction was priceless as seen in the video below from MileSplit.

The previous record of 21 feet, 7.5 inches had stood for 36 years and was set by Carol Lewis of Willingboro (N.J.)

She broke the record during the Dumanis Sports Group Prep Classic at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Davis is a Californian but has family in Texas who were able to see her record-setting performance.