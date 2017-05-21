ALL-USA Watch: Tara Davis equals Marion Jones' championship records

NORWALK, Calif. — Tara Davis made a wish when she blew out her candles Friday night.

Then the Agoura (Calif.) High senior made sure her 18th birthday wish came true Saturday afternoon at the CIF-Southern Section Track and Field Championships at Cerritos College.

Davis flew 22 feet, 3.75 inches in the girls long jump, a wind-aided mark that is the biggest jump in state history and the second biggest jump on record nationally under all conditions.

“It’s a dream come true,” Davis said.

For the third straight year, Davis won the Division 2 title in the long jump, the triple jump (39-11) and the 100-meter hurdles (13.59 seconds), becoming the first local to win three events in three straight divisional finals.

She finishes her career with nine total, tying Marion Jones, who won nine for Rio Mesa and Thousand Oaks from 1990 to 1993.

Jones’ CIF long jump record of 22-0.5 and Kathy McMillian’s national record of 22-1.75 were only saved by a shifting wind that registered 2.6 miles per hour, rendering the mark wind-aided.

Davis said the asterisk didn’t matter.

“No, not to me,” Davis said. “Just knowing I can jump a 22-foot jump … feels good.”

The University of Georgia commit hasn’t had much luck with the wind lately.

“Not at all,” Davis said.

When she became the fourth high school athlete to break the 13-second barrier in the 100-meter hurdles last week, running a 12.89 in the CIF-SS Prelims at Moorpark High, the record was also wiped away because of wind.

That mark is also No. 2 all-time nationally under all conditions.

“The wind gods were not with me today, but that helps me get adjusted to what can happen anywhere, like hopefully Olympic level,” Davis said. “It’s a learning experience.”Davis was the center of attention for the thousands of spectators at Cerritos College. In the stands, she was often stopped to take photos with her fellow competitors turned fans. On the track, an expectant crowd clapped in unison, setting the stage for a memorable moment.