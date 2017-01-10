Tate Martell announces his arrival date at Ohio State in latest act of recruiting hype

Is the date a prospect arrives on a college campus the new commitment decision?

Perhaps sparked by the hoopla surrounding running back Najee Harris‘ quiet college decision reveal by flying to Alabama, Ohio State quarterback commit Tate Martell announced on Twitter that he will arrive in Columbus on Thursday.

Signed, Sealed, and Delivered! I'll be at Ohio State Thursday morning. Ready to be apart of such a successful program.#GOBUCKS — Tate Martell (@TheTateMartell) January 9, 2017

Martell has been a master of self-promotion and hype on social media for as long as he’s been a Twitter user, let alone since he’s been the heartbeat of a Bishop Gorman offense that has now captured three consecutive USA TODAY Super 25 national titles.

Yet this could be part of a larger trend of arrival dates on campus becoming yet another attention spike in the never-ending recruiting cycle. Martell has been an early adopter of just about any new recruiting trends, so this might be the latest one. If so, we all need to buckle our seatbelts for plenty of announcements as players who graduated in December set foot on their new campuses for the first time.