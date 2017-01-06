Tate Martell, Jake Fromm and Tayvon Bowers subjects of upcoming 10-part docuseries

Three of the nation’s top quarterbacks will be the subject of an upcoming docuseries from Complex Network and Peter Berg, the director of ‘Friday Night Lights.’

‘QB1: Beyond the Lights’ is scheduled to debut Feb. 15 and will follow the lives of Tate Martell, Jake Fromm, and Tayvon Bowers from the past season both on and off the field.

“This is most certainly a passion project for me and everyone involved in QB1,” Berg said in a release. “It’s intimate and soulful and takes us deep inside the hearts and minds of these young men who are faced with an unknown future – one that is filled with anticipation, anxiety, excitement and fear. And yet, they need to be fearless in the face of it all to succeed. It’s the kind of narrative that pulls no punches, and I am proud to tell these personal and very compelling stories.”

Martell, of course, has been in the spotlight for the last couple years, as he’s led Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) to three consecutive Super 25 national championships and hasn’t lost a game. He’s committed to Ohio State.

Fromm, a Georgia commit, was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA second team his senior year. Bowers will play next season at Wake Forest.

Quarterback guru Steve Clarkson was an executive producer on the project, as well.