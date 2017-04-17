ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year Tate Martell scores on first touch in Ohio State spring game

Tate Martell got his first taste of action at Ohio State during Saturday’s spring game, and he scored the first time he touched the ball.

Martell, the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), is an early enrollee with the Buckeyes. He also was the only quarterback not wearing a black non-contact jersey.

Martell entered Ohio State as the No. 2 dual threat quarterback in the Class of 2017, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Here is the video of his TD: