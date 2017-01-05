Tate Martell, Shaun Wade receive ALL-USA Player of the Year trophies

SAN ANTONIO — Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) quarterback Tate Martell and Trinity Christian (Jacksonville) cornerback Shaun Wade received their American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year awards Wednesday at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Martell was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Wade was named Defensive Player of the Year. Both are Ohio State commits.

Martell never lost a game in three years as a starter for the Gaels. Led team to a 15-0 record, a third consecutive Super 25 title and its eighth consecutive state title, completing 136 of 215 passes for 2,362 yards and 41 touchdowns and rushing for 1,257 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Wade led his team to its fourth consecutive state title with 63 tackles and seven interceptions. He also had 690 all-purpose yards and six touchdown catches.

The two will conclude their high school careers Saturday at the Army Bowl.