Tatnall's Hays, Padua's Olivere enjoying running rivalry

LANDOVER, Md. – The cheers inside the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Center reached a crescendo as Lydia Olivere and Keelin Hays matched strides over the final 100 meters Saturday.

No one was surprised, but everyone was thrilled.

The junior from Padua and sophomore from Tatnall staged another of their epic duels in the girls 1,600 meters at the DIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. This time, Hays hit the line in 5:01.25, an inch or two ahead of Olivere’s 5:01.28.

It wasn’t the first time, and it won’t be the last. What was a rivalry last year has turned into a friendly rivalry, and that makes it even more special.

“It’s always nice to have someone that you’re able to compete against and just push each other,” Hays said. “So I thought it was so nice that we could work together to just get each other the best time possible for the day.”

They met again an hour and 40 minutes later in the 3,200, where Olivere pulled away. The Padua runner finished in 11:25.13, more than 17 seconds ahead of Hays. The loss in the 1,600 had stoked her intensity.

“I was fired up after that,” Olivere said. “It gave me more confidence. I was excited, especially since I like the 3,200 more. So I was really excited to see what I could do.”

They have been going at it for the last two years, in cross country and indoor and outdoor track. But even in a small state, they are often separated. Olivere competes for Padua in Division I, while Hays runs for Tatnall in Division II. So they don’t meet as often as you would think.

On Oct. 16, 2005, Olivere won the Joe O’Neill Invitational cross country race at Bellevue State Park in 17:30. Hays finished third, a full 55 seconds behind. But three weeks later, on Nov. 7, Hays beat Olivere for the first time, finishing the New Castle County Championships course at Winterthur in 18:01.93 to Olivere’s 18:02.98.

Their next true showdown came in the 1,600 at the New Castle County outdoor championships, on May 14 at Baynard Stadium, when Hays edged Olivere by .03 of a second in 4:56.70. Both contested the 3,200 at the Meet of Champions in June, with Olivere winning by 10 seconds in 10:37.

Olivere had the upper hand during the cross country season last fall, beating Hays at the Joe O’Neill and New Castle County meets. Both won their divisions at the DIAA meet for the second straight time, then moved on to the Nike Cross Southeast Regionals in Cary, N.C.

Olivere finished third and Hays took fifth, qualifying both for the Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 3. They traveled together to Portland, Ore., and roomed together for the first time, and a friendship was born.

“It was awesome,” Olivere said. “Before, we were racing against each other, but there was still kind of unknown factor, what we were really like. So it was just such a nice bonding opportunity. I love her, she’s awesome… I have a lot of respect for her. We both know how to work hard, and we had a lot of fun.”

Olivere finished 24th and Hays came home 54th at the national meet. And they learned a lot about each other.

“We got pretty close at Nike Nationals, and it was really nice to get to know each other in a non-competitive way,” Hays said. “But we also know that we’re great competitors, and we just push each other to do our best.”

They certainly pushed each other on Saturday. Olivere fought off Hays’ first move with about 300 meters to go, quickly regaining the lead.

“The first move was deflected,” Hays said. “I was a little discouraged at that point. But then I really had to go back to how many points could I get for the team. Is it eight [for second place], or is it going to be 10? So I just put the team back on my back and just kept pushing through the finish, see how much I had left.”

Hays had just enough left to win. But Olivere was just as proud.

“I was so happy with what my time was, and how I just raced,” Olivere said. “The fact that I was able to negative split, and I really haven’t done that for a while. So it’s all about improvement. Sadly, I got nipped at the line, but in the end, I was able to contribute for my team and get eight points, and that’s all that matters.”

Padua wound up winning the Indoor team title, for the fifth straight season, while Tatnall finished second. Pandas coach Marnie Giunta enjoyed the Hays-Olivere showdown as much as anyone.

“It’s going to be like that until Lydia graduates, I’m sure,” Giunta said. “You’re going to always have that duel, and they’re two great runners.”

Two great runners who now know each other, and will continue to push each other to their outer limits.

“It’s awesome,” Olivere said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. I think it’s a healthy rivalry, and it’s just a really nice thing to have. Because without competition, things would just be boring. That’s not what we want.”

