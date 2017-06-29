Supporters rally around softball star Taylor Dockins amid latest medical challenge

The amazing comeback of Norco (Calif.) softball pitcher Taylor Dockins was one of the best stories of the year in high school sports.

Dockins needed to have the left lobe of her liver removed, including a five-inch tumor, last summer after experiencing severe pain on a flight with her travel team. Later diagnosed with a rare liver cancer called fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma, Dockins was back on a softball field two months later.

She then led to her team to a 33-1 record and was named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Player of the Year.

According to a Facebook post from her father, Rick, Taylor is again experiencing medical issues. Tests are ongoing and the family and doctors will determine next steps.

The family’s request for prayers has been met by the community and the larger softball world, including icon Jennie Finch.

Dockins was 33-1 in the circle this season for Norco, which didn’t lose until falling to Los Alamitos (Calif.), 3-1, in the Southern Section Division I title game. Along the way, the 5-foot-5 righty set the Southern Section record for all-time wins with 108 and consecutive wins with 33, which also matched the single-season wins record.

“She has said on more than one occasion, ‘I do not want to be known as the girl with cancer,’” Norco coach Rick Robinson said after the season. “So now everyone will know her as the girl that broke records.”