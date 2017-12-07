TBT: 10 years ago, Julio Jones was an ALL-USA First Team pick

A five-hour drive from where he grew up in Foley, Ala., Julio Jones will be suiting up for his 92nd career game Thursday night when the Atlanta Falcons host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Jones is in his seventh year of terrorizing NFL defenses, and while the defending NFC champion Falcons enter at only 7-5, Jones shows no signs of letting up. He currently has 68 catches and is currently third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,063).

It is hard to believe it has been a decade since Jones was one of the best high school athletes ever to come out of his state.

As a junior in 2006, Jones amassed 1,301 receiving yards on 75 receptions with 15 scores, per AL.com.

As a senior, he was named Mr. Football in the state when he compiled 1,181 yards, 68 receptions and 16 touchdowns for an offense that scored a program-record 463 points. For his efforts, Jones was named to the 2007 American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team and selected to play in the inaugural Under Armour All-America Game.

He then went on to Alabama, where his team won the BCS national title in 2009. Now, he is a four-time Pro Bowler and likely a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

He has sure come a long way since playing for a winless team as a Foley sophomore.