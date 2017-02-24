Menu

#TBT: 20 former ALL-USA players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine

Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan. (Photo: Joe Maiorana, USA TODAY Sports)

National champion Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, LSU running back Leonard Fournette, Michigan linebacker Jabril Peppers and Florida State running back Dalvin Cook are among 20 former American Family Insurance ALL-USA players who have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

The combine begins Feb. 28 and continues through March 6 as players go through drills, interviews and more under the watchful eye of NFL personnel in advance of the draft.

Here are the 20 former ALL-USA players, their year of selection, their high school, position and college:

Player Year School, Town Position College
Montavius Adams 2012 Dooly County, Vienna Ga. DL Auburn
Johathan Allen 2012 Stone Bridge, Ashburn, Va. DL Alabama
Zach Banner 2011 Lakes, Lakewood, Wash. OL Southern California
Vince Biegel 2011 Lincoln, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc. LB Wisconsin
KD Cannon 2013 Mount Pleasant, Texas WR Baylor
Dalvin Cook 2013 Miami Central, Miami RB Florida State
Malachi Dupre 2013 John Curtis Christian, River Ridge, La. WR Louisiana State
Robert Foster 2012 Central Valley, Monaca, Pa. WR Alabama
Leonard Fournette 2012 St. Augustine, New Orleans RB LSU
Marlon Humphrey 2013 Hoover, Ala. DB Alabama
Adoree Jackson 2013 Serra, Gardenia, Calif. DB Southern California
Raekwon McMillan 2013 Liberty County, Hinesville, Ga. LB Ohio State
Jabrill Peppers 2013 Paramus Catholic, N.J. DB Michigan
Ethan Pocic 2012 Lemont, Ill. OL Louisiana State
Austin Rehkow 2012 Central Valley, Spokane Valley, Wash. K Idaho
Cameron Robinson 2013 West Monroe, La. OL Alabama
Rushel Shell 2011 Hopewell, Aliquippa, Pa. RB Pittsburgh
Eddie Vanderdoes 2012 Placer, Calif. DL Notre Dame
Deshaun Watson 2013 Gainesville, Ga. QB Clemson
Tim Williams 2012 University Lab School, Baton Rouge, La. DL Alabama

 

