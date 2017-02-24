TBT: 20 former ALL-USA players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine

National champion Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, LSU running back Leonard Fournette, Michigan linebacker Jabril Peppers and Florida State running back Dalvin Cook are among 20 former American Family Insurance ALL-USA players who have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.
The combine begins Feb. 28 and continues through March 6 as players go through drills, interviews and more under the watchful eye of NFL personnel in advance of the draft.
Here are the 20 former ALL-USA players, their year of selection, their high school, position and college:
|Player
|Year
|School, Town
|Position
|College
|Montavius Adams
|2012
|Dooly County, Vienna Ga.
|DL
|Auburn
|Johathan Allen
|2012
|Stone Bridge, Ashburn, Va.
|DL
|Alabama
|Zach Banner
|2011
|Lakes, Lakewood, Wash.
|OL
|Southern California
|Vince Biegel
|2011
|Lincoln, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc.
|LB
|Wisconsin
|KD Cannon
|2013
|Mount Pleasant, Texas
|WR
|Baylor
|Dalvin Cook
|2013
|Miami Central, Miami
|RB
|Florida State
|Malachi Dupre
|2013
|John Curtis Christian, River Ridge, La.
|WR
|Louisiana State
|Robert Foster
|2012
|Central Valley, Monaca, Pa.
|WR
|Alabama
|Leonard Fournette
|2012
|St. Augustine, New Orleans
|RB
|LSU
|Marlon Humphrey
|2013
|Hoover, Ala.
|DB
|Alabama
|Adoree Jackson
|2013
|Serra, Gardenia, Calif.
|DB
|Southern California
|Raekwon McMillan
|2013
|Liberty County, Hinesville, Ga.
|LB
|Ohio State
|Jabrill Peppers
|2013
|Paramus Catholic, N.J.
|DB
|Michigan
|Ethan Pocic
|2012
|Lemont, Ill.
|OL
|Louisiana State
|Austin Rehkow
|2012
|Central Valley, Spokane Valley, Wash.
|K
|Idaho
|Cameron Robinson
|2013
|West Monroe, La.
|OL
|Alabama
|Rushel Shell
|2011
|Hopewell, Aliquippa, Pa.
|RB
|Pittsburgh
|Eddie Vanderdoes
|2012
|Placer, Calif.
|DL
|Notre Dame
|Deshaun Watson
|2013
|Gainesville, Ga.
|QB
|Clemson
|Tim Williams
|2012
|University Lab School, Baton Rouge, La.
|DL
|Alabama