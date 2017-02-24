TBT: 20 former ALL-USA players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine

National champion Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, LSU running back Leonard Fournette, Michigan linebacker Jabril Peppers and Florida State running back Dalvin Cook are among 20 former American Family Insurance ALL-USA players who have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

The combine begins Feb. 28 and continues through March 6 as players go through drills, interviews and more under the watchful eye of NFL personnel in advance of the draft.

Here are the 20 former ALL-USA players, their year of selection, their high school, position and college: