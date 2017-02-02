TBT: ALL-USA and Olympic track star Allyson Felix returns to alma mater

Blessed to have alumni, @allysonfelix, on campus! So proud of her accomplishments & using her talents for God's glory. Thank you Allyson! pic.twitter.com/UiI3O835mW — Heritage Christian (@HCSwarriors) January 25, 2017

Four-time Olympian Allyson Felix returned to her high school recently and posed in front of the track that bears her name.

“Good to be home,” she tweeted.

Felix was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA first team in 2003. As a senior at then-Los Angeles Baptist, her time of 22.11 seconds in the 200 meters at a Grand Prix meet in Mexico City was the fastest in history at the time for a high school girl. (The school was later renamed as part of Heritage Christian).

Before her junior year in high school, she won two gold medals at the World Junior Championships in the 200 meters and as part of the medley relay.

Felix turned pro at age 17, bypassing her college eligibility, and finished second in the 200 meters in the U.S. Indoors championships as a high school senior.

She won silver at the 2004 Olympics in Athens in the 200 meters. It was the first of her nine Olympic medals — six golds and three silvers. She won a pair of gold medal in Rio last summer in the 4 x 100 meter relay and the 4 x 400 meter relay. She also took home three gold medals in 2012 in London, in the 200 meters, the 4 x 100 relay and the 4 x 400 relay.

She also has 12 medals from the World Championships, including nine golds.

Felix is a four-time winner of the Jesse Owens award from USA Track and Field in 2005, 2007, 2010 and 2012.

Though she did not compete for USC, she earned a degree in elementary education.