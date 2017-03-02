TBT: Mets' David Wright is 'hard working and dedicated,' just like at Hickory High

When David Wright was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA baseball team in 2001, he was asked to describe himself.

“Hard-working and dedicated individual,” the then-senior at Hickory High in Chesapeake, Va., said.

Those words have proved true throughout a 13-year major league career with the New York Mets. Wright was drafted No. 38 overall by the Mets after his senior year of high school. Wright hit .544 with six home runs, 20 RBI and 35 runs in 23 games for Hickory. He had a 1.018 slugging percentage.

Those words also again reflect why the Mets have hope – and confidence – that Wright can come back from his latest setback.

Two years ago, Wright was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. Last season, a herniated disk in his neck. Now, just three weeks into spring training, it’s Wright’s shoulder that has flared up, resulting in a setback that will sideline him indefinitely and almost certainly beyond opening day.

The third baseman was examined Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

The last two seasons have clouded Wright’s future since he’s been limited to just 75 games due to the injuries, but the Mets’ Captain entered camp upbeat about possibly contributing more this year. Wright, 34, wants to be in the middle of it all while the Mets pursue a franchise-record third straight playoffs appearance.

“This guy is special,” manager Terry Collins said. “Every time he comes back from an injury you see him do something that people rave about. I just think that if anybody who can come back, he’s a guy who can do it. But we’ll have to see how he progresses.”

Jose Reyes, a longtime friend who will replace Wright once again, said he has no doubts that Wright will return this year.

For as optimistic as he may be though, this latest injury is yet another example of how cautious the Mets have to be when setting expectations for Wright for this year and the remaining three years on his contract.

“He’s got the right attitude to try to come back because it’s been tough the past two years,” Reyes said. “He plays how many games, and he’s still coming to the park and doing his rehab with the best attitude I’ve ever seen.”

Contributing: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey.com