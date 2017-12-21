TBT: Recent ALL-USA pick Trae Young now dazzling at Oklahoma

As a senior last year at Norman (Okla.) North, Trae Young averaged 42.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists, earning him a spot on the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Second Team.

Now an Oklahoma freshman, Young has wasted no time making a sizeable impact on college basketball. Just 10 games into his college career, Young already lays claim to the top of the leaderboards, leading all of Division I men’s basketball in both points (28.5 ppg) and assists (10.2 apg).

Now, he also has a record to his name.

Trae ➡️ Brady. The Big 12 Players of the Week doing work and setting records as Young has a school and conference record 2️⃣1️⃣ assists. pic.twitter.com/8YUezharAE — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 20, 2017

On Tuesday night against Northwestern State, the freshman guard scored 26 points while tying an NCAA Division I record with 22 assists as No. 17 Oklahoma rolled 105-68 in the Sooners’ first game since moving into the AP Top 25.

Per the Associated Press, Young’s 22 assists tied the major college record set by Tony Fairley of Charleston Southern vs. Armstrong in 1987 and matched by Southern’s Avery Johnson (now the Alabama head coach) against Texas Southern in 1988 and Syracuse’s Sherman Douglas against Providence in 1989.

Additionally, Young broke the former Big 12 record of 18, set by Oklahoma’s Michael Johnson vs. North Texas in 1997, and matched by Oklahoma State’s Doug Gottlieb vs. Florida Atlantic in 1998.

His game has certainly translated to the next level. Who knows what comes next?