TBT: UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia is accustomed to long days in the circle

Before Rachel Garcia threw 232 pitches to lead UCLA to the College World Series, she was familiar with long days like when she struck out 41 in a day in high school.

Bizarrely, Highland (Palmdale, Calif.) lost in the final of the Thousand Oaks Tournament despite her throwing a perfect game.

Yes, she didn’t allow a walk, a hit, a hit by pitch, and no one reached on an error—but she got the loss thanks to a state rule that places a runner on second base to start extra innings. A wild pitch and bad throw allowed that runner to score the game-winner.

Garcia then injured her knee it the state final, which led to surgery and a redshirt year at UCLA.

In any event, Garcia was named Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year, and attended the event on crutches. She was also a first-team ALL-USA selection in 2015.

On Tuesday, Garcia was named the Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year.