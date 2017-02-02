TBT: Check out some Patriots players from their high school days

shares
With the Super Bowl on the horizon, we thought we’d take a trip down memory lane with the New England Patriots.
Check out pictures from some Patriots’ players high school days, including coach Bill Belichick.
Of note: Gronk looks exactly the same.
<p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);text-align: left;background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);float: none;"><span class="Apple-converted-space"><b>Position:</b> </span>Punter<br/><b>School: </b> West Salem (Salem, Ore.)<br/><b>Photo:</b> West Salem High School</span><!--EndFragment--><br/><br/><br/></p>
<p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);text-align: left;background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);float: none;"><span class="Apple-converted-space"><b>Position:</b> </span>Wide Receiver<br/><b>School: </b> Woodside (Calif.)<br/><b>Photo: </b> Edelman Family<br/></span><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);text-align: left;background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);float: none;">*His Prom date was Jerry Rice's Daughter*</span><!--EndFragment--><br/><br/><br/><br/><br/></p>
<p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);text-align: left;background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);float: none;"><span class="Apple-converted-space"><b>Position:</b> </span>Kicker<br/><b>School: </b> Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)<br/><b>Photo: </b> Madison Central High School</span><!--EndFragment--><br/><br/><br/></p>
<p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);text-align: left;background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);float: none;"><span class="Apple-converted-space"><b>Position: </b> </span>Cornerback<br/><b>School: </b> St. Joseph (Montvale, N.J.)<br/><b>Photo: </b> St. Joseph High School</span><!--EndFragment--><br/><br/><br/></p>
<p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);text-align: left;background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);float: none;"><span class="Apple-converted-space"><b>Position:</b> </span>Defensive End<br/><b>School: </b> Lincoln Way Central (New Lenox, Ill.)<br/><b>Photo:</b> Lincoln Way Central High School</span><br/></p>
