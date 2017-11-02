USA Today Sports

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, USA TODAY Sports

#TBT: Former ALL-USA DE Everson Griffen named NFC defensive player of the month

On Thursday, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was named NFC Defensive player of the month for October after recording six sacks in five games.

Griffen, an eight-year veteran for Minnesota, also forced two fumbles and had 18 tackles — second most among NFC defensive ends — during the month. It’s the second time he’s won the award.

Minnesota Vikings DE Everson Griffen (97) celebrates during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. (Photo: Patrick Gorski, USA TODAY Sports)

Before he was a centerpiece of an NFL defense, and before he played for three years at USC, Griffen was a two-way star as a defensive linemand and running back at Agua Fria (Avondale, Ariz.). It was there that he earned a nod on the 2006 All-USA First-Team Defense.

After three years with the Trojans, Griffen was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2010.

Now, the 29-year-old is having a career year, already amassing 10 sacks as part of a Vikings defense that ranks third in yards allowed per game (282.1) and fourth in points allowed per game (16.9). Minnesota currently is atop the NFC North at 6-2, and the Agua Fria product is a major reason why.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

