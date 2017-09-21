TBT: Former ALL-USA first teamer, current FSU RB Cam Akers in line for more touches

Florida State running back Cam Akers has played in just one college football game, but the hype surrounding him is already sky high.

But he’s not one to buy into it.

“The best thing about Cam is his attitude, demeanor, and work ethic,” Fisher said.

“I really mean that. He is an extremely gifted guy, but he’s a great kid now.”

Akers, the former No. 2 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class and an American Family Insurance ALL-USA first teamer, led the team with rushing 30 yards on 10 carries and had one reception for 11 yards in the Seminoles 24-7 loss to Alabama last Saturday.

While those numbers may not look impressive, Akers made the most of what he was given.

“I thought he played well the other night with the reps he had and the things he did,” Fisher said.

“The atmosphere, I thought he handled it terrific. I thought he played really well. Was great with the ball. Caught the ball. I think he’s going to be an outstanding player. I really do.”

Akers will look to build off his first game over the next few weeks as he continues to compete with the starting running back job with Jacques Patrick.

He will get the opportunities to do so according to Fisher.

“His load will keep going,” Fisher said. “He’s going to be one heck of a player for us.”

Akers was a quarterback in high school and threw for 3,128 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior.

While Fisher ruled out playing him at quarterback, he didn’t rule out using him in different ways on the offensive side of the ball.

“We may use him in different ways,” Fisher said

“…He’s going to be outstanding, and at times you’re going to be able to do a lot of different little things with him.”