TBT: Former ALL-USA player Isaiah Briscoe enters NBA draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Isaiah Briscoe announced his decision about the future on Thursday and it is final.

The Kentucky sophomore guard declared for the NBA draft and will hire an agent, UK confirmed with a press release.

Briscoe, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team selection in 2015, thanked fans and his coaches on Twitter.

Thank you Kentucky for an amazing 2 years..With that being said I've decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft and will be signing with an agent. pic.twitter.com/8gDAsbofIH — Slim Bz (@ZayBriscoe) April 6, 2017

“BBN, thank you to the greatest fans in the entire world,” Briscoe said. “Thank you to Coach Cal, Coach KP (Kenny Payne), Coach Tony (Barbee), Coach JJ (Joel Justus), Coach Robes (John Robic), and (strength and conditioning coach) Rob (Harris). You helped me develop my game on the court and helped me grow as a man off the court.

“Thank you to my brothers. We’ve been through so much together and accomplished even more. Thank you to my family and friends. Without your support, I wouldn’t be where I am now.

“It was a dream to play in front of BBN and an honor to wear K-E-N-T-U-C-K-Y across my chest. I’m ready for the next step and can’t wait to begin the next journey.”