TBT: Former ALL-USA Player of the Year Kevin Love was spot on with his 10-year plan

Kevin Love was named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2007.

As a UCLA-bound senior at Lake Oswego (Ore.), he averaged 33.9 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists and 4.2 blocked shots as the team went 26-2 and finished state runner-up in Class 6A. He finished his prep career as Oregon’s all-time leading scorer with 2,628 points.

Asked by USA TODAY Sports what he saw himself doing in 10 years, he said, “Enjoying a successful career in the NBA and having won an NBA championship.”

Well, it’s 10 years later and Love worn a championship ring with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season and is averaging more than 21 points and 10 rebounds in his third season with the Cavs.

He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves and is averaging 18.5 points and 11.5 rebounds.

Here is more from Love as a high school senior:

If you could have dinner with anyone, whom would it be: Jessica Alba.

First dunk: “It was off a breakaway when I was in seventh grade.”

NBA player I admire most: Steve Nash. “He’s unselfish.”

If I couldn’t play basketball: “Work in communications.”

What’s your ride: Range Rover.

Best recruiting advice for underclassmen: “Take your time. It’s the biggest decision of your young life.”

Highlight of high school career: “Winning the (Class 4A) state championship last year.”