TBT: Former ALL-USA Player of the Year Lance McCullers to start World Series Game 3

Lance McCullers Jr. will start Game 3 of the World Series for the Houston Astros on Friday, Astros manager A.J. Hinch announced on Wednesday.

McCullers Jr. was the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year in 2012 after starring at Tampa Jesuit.

McCullers did not get a decision in his one postseason start, when he allowed one run over six innings in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium. He gave up two runs over three innings of relief in Game 3 of the Division Series at Boston, and he followed Morton with four scoreless innings to finish Game 7 against the Yankees last Saturday, when he finished with 24 consecutive breaking pitches.

“It opens up Lance a little more in Game 6 and 7, if we can get that far, and if we don’t clinch before that or if they don’t clinch before that,” Hinch said.

McCullers won seven games this season in 22 starts.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story