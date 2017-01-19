TBT: Julio Jones, an ALL-USA first team pick, was game-changer

Yes, Julio Jones played running back in the wishbone as a freshman at Foley High in Alabama.

But by the time he left high school, there was no doubt that Jones was destined for greatness and his position of choice was wide receiver.

As a junior, he had 1,301 receiving yards on 75 receptions with 15 scores, according to AL.com.

As a senior, he was named Mr. Football in the state with 1,181 yards, 68 receptions and 16 touchdowns for an offense that scored a program-record 463 points.

Along the way, Jones helped change a program, bringing the proud program back from the depths of a winless season when he was a sophomore.

He was named to the 2007 American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team and selected to play in the inaugural Under Armour All-America Game before going on to Alabama, where his team won the BCS national title in 2009.

Now, a four-time NFL All-Pro with the Atlanta Falcons, Jones attempts to make his first Super Bowl appearance should the Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.