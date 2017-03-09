TBT: ALL-USA quarterback Kyler Murray returns to being two-sport athlete

Kyler Murray was the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year as a senior at Allen (Texas) in 2014.

He also starred on the school’s baseball team and likely could have been a first-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft, but he urged teams not to select him because he was going to college to play football.

Murray, named the Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year as a high school senior, was the first player to appear in both the Under Armour All-America games for football and baseball.

After transferring from Texas A&M, Murray is now at Oklahoma and has returned to the baseball field. This spring, he is playing for the baseball team and will go through spring drills with the football team. Spring practice begins March 21.

He is expected to miss one baseball game for the Sooners’ spring football game against Texas. That game falls in the middle of a three-game series and he is expected to be available on Friday and Sunday, according to the Tulsa World.

When Murray announced his intention to transfer, it was clear that he wanted a school that would allow him to play both sports. Murray missed the 2016 football season because he had to sit out after transferring.

Now, on the baseball diamond, he is playing games that matter for a team that is 13-2. Murray has played in nine games and is hitting .200 with six RBI. But he has five stolen bases, among the leaders in the Big 12.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Murray told the Tulsa World. “Sitting a year and a half, just sitting and watching the football guys and cheering them on, I’m just happy to be out here on the baseball field and being able to compete.

“I’m actually playing games that mean something. It was a tough year to have, but like I said, I knew what was at stake and I knew what was going to happen when I left. For me to be here now and playing games and for us to be winning, it’s a good feeling.”