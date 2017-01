It was just last season that Lonzo Ball was leading Chino Hills (Calif.) to a perfect record, a state Open Division championship and winning the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year.

Ball is now a star freshman and UCLA, but here is a look back at some of his many highlights from the 2015-16 season.

Meanwhile, Chino Hills remains unbeaten this season as his younger brothers — future UCLA players LaMelo and LiAngelo — are doing their thing.