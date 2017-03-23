TBT: Nine 2016 ALL-USA women's basketball players in Sweet 16

Nine of the 15 players selected for the 2015-16 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams are in action this weekend in the NCAA Women’s Tournament’s Sweet 16. That includes all five members of the first team.

Three of the players were high school juniors last season so they are not in college yet.

Here are the players, their high school, their college and their matchup:

FIRST TEAM

ALL-USA Player of the Year Sabrina Ionescu, Miramonte (Orinda, Calif.) – Oregon – The No. 10 Ducks are in the Sweet 16 for the first time and play No. 3 Maryland in the Bridgeport Regional.

Erin Boley, Elizabethtown (Ky.) and Jackie Young (Princeton, Ind.) – Notre Dame – The Fighting Irish are the No. 1 seed and face No. 5 Ohio State in the Lexington Regional.

Crystal Dangerfield, Blackman (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) – Connecticut – The defending champions and winners of 109 consecutive games face No. 4 UCLA in the Bridgeport Regional.

Lauren Cox, Flower Mound (Texas) – Baylor – After pounding their first two opponents, the top seed in the Oklahoma City Regionals faces No. 4 Louisville.

SECOND TEAM

Kaila Charles, Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.) – Maryland – The Terps have been very good from the field in the tournament (55.5% percent shooting). Next up is a matchup with upset-minded Oregon in Bridgeport.

Joyner Holmes, Cedar Hill (Texas) – Texas – The No. 3 Longhorns face No. 2 Stanford in the Lexington Regional and look for Holmes to play a key role on the inside.

Kiara Lewis, Whitney Young (Chicago) – Ohio State – Without top scorer Brianna Turner, the Buckeyes will need to look for other options against Notre Dame in Lexington.

THIRD TEAM

Tyasha Harris, Heritage Christian (Indianapolis) – South Carolina – The No. 1 seed in the Stockton Regional, the Gamecocks face upset-minded Quinnipiac, the No. 12 seed that has ousted Duke and Miami.