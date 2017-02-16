TBT: Nine former ALL-USA players selected for NBA All-Star Game

Nine players selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball teams when they were in high school have been chosen to participate in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in New Orleans.

The group includes two former Players of the Year: LeBron James, who was named Player of the Year in 2002 and 2003 at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio, and Kevin Love, who was Player of the Year in 2006 at Lake Oswego (Ore.). James and Love are now teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Love will miss the All-Star Game with a left knee injury.