TBT: Vikings standout Stefon Diggs was an All-USA WR at Good Counsel (Md.)

Stefon Diggs has gone from one of Maryland’s favorite sons to the toast of Minnesota.

After making 84 catches a year ago, the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is building on that success in his third year in the NFL. Through the Vikings’ first three games, Diggs has caught 17 passes and is third in the NFL in receiving yards (293) and first in receiving TDs (4).

It wasn’t too long ago, though, that Diggs was an ALL-USA wide receiver at Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.).

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Diggs was the No. 8 ranked player and the No. 2 wide receiver in the Class of 2012 according to the 247 Sports Composite.

You can see why he was so heralded in the highlights below.

After a junior year at Good Counsel in which Diggs recorded 810 yards receiving with 23 touchdowns, Diggs followed that up with a senior year in which he had 770 yards receiving and 8 touchdowns while racking up 277 rushing yards and three more touchdowns on the ground. On defense, he made 31.5 tackles – 5.5 for loss – and a sack.

He ended up staying close to home and attending Maryland. After his junior season with the Terps, Diggs declared for the NFL Draft, where he was taken in the fifth round by the Vikings in 2015.

Now, the proud son of Maryland is capturing the nation’s attention in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.