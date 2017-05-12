TCU receiver signee Jalen Reagor wins Texas state title in long jump

Jalen Reagor is among the top wide receiver recruits in the Class of 2017 and has signed with TCU. But he also impresses on the track.

Reagor has only “dabbled” in the long jump in the last few years, according to the Dallas Morning News, but now he’s a state champion.

Reagor jumped 24-5 on Friday morning at the UIL state meet to win the title.

Jalen Reagor of @WaxahachieHS long jumps to a gold medal at #UILState Track & Field. pic.twitter.com/8djalE2Jc6 — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) May 12, 2017

He posted the nation’s best jump at 26 feet in the area meet, but then took a small step back with a jump of 22-10 in the region meet.

“I feel like that was a sign,” Reagor told the Morning News. “My coach and I kind of took it for granted that I was just going to go in and jump big, and that humbled me. Now I get to go down there and show what I’ve been working on.”

His weekend is not done on the track. He also will run in the 4×100 relay and the 200.

Among those congratulating him was his father, Montae, who played nine seasons in the NFL.

Congrats To My son Jalen Reagor on Winning State in Long Jump 25'4

1Gold In The Books 2more to Go Get

Boom

Boom

Boom — Coach Montae Reagor (@reagor_montae) May 12, 2017

Here is what TCU fans can look forward to on the football field, as Reagor is a highlight play waiting to happen.