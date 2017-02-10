Teagan Quitoriano receives offers from Oregon, Oregon State

Sprague junior Teagan Quitoriano has multiple options for his future, and the offers are starting to come in for him.

Quitoriano, who excels at football and basketball for the Olympians, received a scholarship offer from the University of Oregon’s football team this week, about six weeks after receiving an offer from Oregon State.

“It’s a great feeling, especially early, and it takes a little bit of pressure off knowing I have options,” said Quitoriano, who plays at tight end and defensive end on the football team. “But I know I have to keep working, so it’s a great feeling.”

Quitoriano hasn’t decided yet between football and basketball, and he still is leaving the door open on the possibility of playing both at the college level.

“No clue what I’m going to do yet,” Quitoriano said. “The number one thing (to consider in making the decision) is the opportunity that I’ll have in that certain program. Also, how good the school is academically. And whether I can go farther on as a player. I would like to stay on the West Coast. I would definitely consider doing both sports. It would be a lot of time, but I’m down for it.”

READ MORE:

Sprague beats West Salem to take first place in GVC

Sprague’s Teagan Quitoriano takes to national stage

Oregon Ducks hire Marcus Arroyo as new quarterbacks coach

Sprague football coach Jay Minyard said that Quitoriano’s athleticism in basketball makes him an even more explosive football player.

“He has a really good frame at 6-6, and the fact that he’s a big basketball player, his athleticism for a big guy is pretty good,” Minyard said. “He has an extremely high ceiling. I think we’re a little ways away from seeing how good he can really be. We’re working really hard to develop his flexibility, his range of motion, which in turn will help his agility and quickness. I really think the sky’s the limit for him.”

Quitoriano gained some attention this past football season when he was a first-team all-state defensive end and second-team all-state tight end. Quitoriano also was the Greater Valley Conference defensive player of the year.

“I worked really hard in the spring and summer,” Quitoriano said. “I think that really helped me with my speed rush, my hands, my speed. So I think it was my work ethic that really took me above some of the people I was going against.”

Minyard said he is looking forward to coaching Quitoriano in his senior season at Sprague.

“I would like to see him continue that path of wanting to get better himself each day. Also, when you’re a kid like that, I guarantee you, as a defensive end, he’ll probably get held on every single down next year. And how he responds to that is going to be a big factor,” Minyard said. “Is he going to get frustrated, or is he going to understand that that’s part of the game and he’s going to have to deal with it and he’s going to have to learn how to control his emotions and use his emotions in a way that’s going to benefit our team.

“We’re getting into the early stages of the recruiting process for him,” Minyard added. “It’s pretty exciting stuff.”

Very excited to announce I've received another scholarship offer from the University of Oregon! Hard work pays off.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Teagan Quitoriano (@teaganquito14) February 07, 2017

I'm very excited and blessed to announce that I've received an offer from Oregon state university!! Hard work pays… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Teagan Quitoriano (@teaganquito14) December 24, 2016

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS OF TEAGAN QUITORIANO

View video “2016 Junior Year”