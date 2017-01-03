Team nominees for Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year revealed

The NFL announced the coaches nominated by the 32 teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

According to a news release, the coach were nominated for “their character and integrity, leadership and dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety, and on-field success.”

Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation with $10,000 earmarked for his school’s football program.

The winner will be announced during the third quarter of the Pro Bowl on Jan. 29, and will receive another $10,000 from the NFL Foundation with $5,00 earmarked for his high school’s program. The winner will be recognized at a news conference during Super Bowl Week in Houston and will walk the red carpet at the NFL Honors event the night before Super Bowl LI.

The winner is selected by a panel that includes Shula, Peyton Manning, Michael Strahan, Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker, former Secretary of State Condeleezza Rice, Gil Brandt, Tony Dungy and others.