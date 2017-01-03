Team nominees for Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year revealed

The NFL announced the coaches nominated by the 32 teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.
According to a news release, the coach were nominated for “their character and integrity, leadership and dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety, and on-field success.”
Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation with $10,000 earmarked for his school’s football program.
The winner will be announced during the third quarter of the Pro Bowl on Jan. 29, and will receive another $10,000 from the NFL Foundation with $5,00 earmarked for his high school’s program. The winner will be recognized at a news conference during Super Bowl Week in Houston and will walk the red carpet at the NFL Honors event the night before Super Bowl LI.
The winner is selected by a panel that includes Shula, Peyton Manning, Michael Strahan, Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker, former Secretary of State Condeleezza Rice, Gil Brandt, Tony Dungy and others.
|
|
NOMINATING TEAM
|
SCHOOL NAME
|
COACH
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
Perry High School
|
Preston Jones
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
Tucker High School
|
Bryan Lamar
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
Walkersville High School
|
Joe Polce
|
Buffalo Bills
|
Dunkirk High School
|
Mike Sarratori
|
Carolina Panthers
|
Hilton Head School
|
Russel ‘BJ’ Payne
|
Chicago Bears
|
Peoria High School
|
Tim Thorton
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
St. Xavier High School
|
Steve Specht
|
Cleveland Browns
|
Lorain High School
|
Dave McFarland
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
Highland Park High School
|
Randy Allen
|
Denver Broncos
|
Strasburg High School
|
Jeff Giger
|
Detroit Lions
|
Benton Harbor High School
|
Elliot Uzelac
|
Green Bay Packers
|
Kimberly High School
|
Steve Jones
|
Houston Texans
|
Ebbert L. Furr High School
|
Matthew Valmore
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
Westfield High School
|
Jake Gilbert
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
Ponte Vedra High School
|
Matthew Toblin
|
Kansas City Chiefs*
|
Grain Valley High School
Blue Valley High School
|
David Allie
Eric Driskell
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
Narbonne High School
|
Manuel Douglas
|
Miami Dolphins
|
Carol City High School
|
Aubrey Hill
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
Minneapolis North High
|
Charles Adams
|
New England Patriots
|
Mills High School
|
Dana Olson
|
New Orleans Saints
|
Edna Karr High School
|
Brice Brown
|
New York Giants
|
Cardinal Hayes High School
|
CJ O’Neill
|
New York Jets
|
Curtis High School
|
Peter Gambardella
|
Oakland Raiders
|
California School for the Deaf
|
Warren Keller
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
Perkiomen Valley High
|
Rob Heist
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Thomas Jefferson High
|
Bill Cherpak
|
San Diego Chargers
|
Madison High School
|
Rick Jackson
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
Saint Francis High School
|
Greg Calcagno
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
Tumwater High School
|
Sid Otton
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
St. Petersburg High School
|
Joe Fabrizio
|
Tennessee Titans
|
Whitehaven High School
|
Rodney Saulsberry
|
Washington Redskins
|
Quantico Middle/High School
|
Paul Roy
