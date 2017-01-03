Menu

Team nominees for Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year revealed

image003The NFL announced the coaches nominated by the 32 teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

According to a news release, the coach were nominated for “their character and integrity, leadership and dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety, and on-field success.”

Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation with $10,000 earmarked for his school’s football program.

The winner will be announced during the third quarter of the Pro Bowl on Jan. 29, and will receive another $10,000 from the NFL Foundation with $5,00 earmarked for his high school’s program. The winner will be recognized at a news conference during Super Bowl Week in Houston and will walk the red carpet at the NFL Honors event the night before Super Bowl LI.

The winner is selected by a panel that includes Shula, Peyton Manning, Michael Strahan, Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker, former Secretary of State Condeleezza Rice, Gil Brandt, Tony Dungy and others.

 
NOMINATING TEAM
SCHOOL NAME
COACH
Arizona Cardinals
Perry High School
Preston Jones
Atlanta Falcons
Tucker High School
Bryan Lamar
Baltimore Ravens
Walkersville High School
Joe Polce
Buffalo Bills
Dunkirk High School
Mike Sarratori
Carolina Panthers
Hilton Head School
Russel ‘BJ’ Payne
Chicago Bears
Peoria High School
Tim Thorton
Cincinnati Bengals
St. Xavier High School
Steve Specht
Cleveland Browns
Lorain High School
Dave McFarland
Dallas Cowboys
Highland Park High School
Randy Allen
Denver Broncos
Strasburg High School
Jeff Giger
Detroit Lions
Benton Harbor High School
Elliot Uzelac
Green Bay Packers
Kimberly High School
Steve Jones
Houston Texans
Ebbert L. Furr High School
Matthew Valmore
Indianapolis Colts
Westfield High School
Jake Gilbert
Jacksonville Jaguars
Ponte Vedra High School
Matthew Toblin
Kansas City Chiefs*
Grain Valley High School
Blue Valley High School
David Allie
Eric Driskell
Los Angeles Rams
Narbonne High School
Manuel Douglas
Miami Dolphins
Carol City High School
Aubrey Hill
Minnesota Vikings
Minneapolis North High 
Charles Adams
New England Patriots
Mills High School
Dana Olson
New Orleans Saints
Edna Karr High School
Brice Brown
New York Giants
Cardinal Hayes High School
CJ O’Neill
New York Jets
Curtis High School
Peter Gambardella
Oakland Raiders
California School for the Deaf
Warren Keller
Philadelphia Eagles
Perkiomen Valley High 
Rob Heist
Pittsburgh Steelers
Thomas Jefferson High 
Bill Cherpak
San Diego Chargers
Madison High School
Rick Jackson
San Francisco 49ers
Saint Francis High School
Greg Calcagno
Seattle Seahawks
Tumwater High School
Sid Otton
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
St. Petersburg High School
Joe Fabrizio
Tennessee Titans
Whitehaven High School
Rodney Saulsberry
Washington Redskins
Quantico Middle/High School
Paul Roy

 

