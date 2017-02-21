Team rallies behind El Paso soccer coach suspended after argument between coaches, officials

The players and fans of a Texas borderland soccer coach who has been suspended because of an argument between himself, another coach and game officials are railing against the school district that handed down the suspension, saying it undercuts any sense of fairness.

As reported by El Paso ABC affiliate KVIA, El Paso Bel Air coach Sergio Delgado was ejected from a Feb. 7 match against crosstown rival Del Valle after a verbal altercation emerged between Delgado, his counterpart at Del Valle and the match officials. For an unknown reason — we at USA TODAY have not seen any game footage depicting the scene — only Delgado was ejected from the match, and therefore only he has been subject to a suspension.

That isn’t sitting well with the Bel Air soccer team, which has responded with organized fury that their coach was penalized unfairly, a punitive measure that is now impacting the team’s season.

“Why are they not investigating the Del Valle coaches? At the game, the Del Valle coaches said bad, bad foul language towards the ref and towards our team,” Bel Air player Emiliano Delgado told KVIA.

And anyone doubting just how significant an impact this suspension has made need only ask some of Delgado’s teammates.

“It’s just going to affect us really greatly,” Bel Air player Rene Ramirez told KVIA. “And for us, as a senior wanting to go to college, we can’t get the help that we want right now because we don’t have our coach’s support.”