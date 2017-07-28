Team Takeover, Myles Dread earn rematch with Oakland Soldiers with semifinal win at The 8

LAS VEGAS — Penn State was the first school that took an interest in Myles Dread.

On Thursday, the 6-foot-4 versatile forward from Washington D.C. showed why he might be the gamechanger the Nittany Lions need to get back to relevancy in college basketball.

Dread led the way for Team Takeover with 18 points and four 3-pointers in an 80-63 win over Brad Beal Elite in the Eight Semifinals at Spring Valley High School.

“We had a great defensive game,” Dread said. “We had a couple of lapses, but overall, we shut them down.”

Dread committed to Penn State on July 23. He’s ranked as the No. 4 prospect in Washington D.C., according to 247Sports. While AAU-style basketball might not be the best way to gauge high school talent, Dread’s skills were on full display against the Bradley Beal-coached team.

“(Penn State’s) coaching staff were the first to really make me feel like family,” said Dread, who plays at Gonzaga College High School in D.C., and drew offers from George Mason and Marshall. “I loved the school, loved the atmosphere. It felt like the right place to me.”

Dread is a traditional 3-and-D player with plenty of athleticism. He’s able to fight through lanes and grab offensive rebounds and has a solid sense for getting to the rim and drawing contact.

He, along with guard Xavier Johnson, were able to break down BBE’s defense with their physicality and playmaking.

“When Myles makes shots, he opens up the entire offense for us,” said TTE coach Brenden Straughn. “He’s one of the leaders, so I expect that from him.”

Thanks to the Oakland Soldiers’ comeback win over Team CP3 earlier in the day, TTE will get a shot at revenge against Oakland on Friday at Spring Valley. The Soldiers defeated TTE in the Peach Jam finals July 16, 70-63.

That loss is still fresh in the minds of TTE, especially Dread.

“I’m not a loser,” Dread said. “I don’t take losses likely. They’re a good team. They beat us last time, so we’ve got a different mentality coming into this game.”

His coach echoed that mentality.

“I told the guys it’s a good chance to right this wrong,” Straughn said. “We’ve just got to be ready to play.”